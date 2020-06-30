All apartments in Austin
Last updated February 15 2020 at 6:19 AM

1719 Sylvan Drive - B

1719 Sylvan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Sylvan Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large 4/2.5 duplex on the corner of Sylvan and Woodland with huge fenced backyard, attached garage. Granite counter tops, SS appliances, washer/dryer included. Ample parking, minutes from Lady Bird Hike & Bike Trail, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.

Rental Terms: Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, First Month's Rent: $2,375, Security Deposit: $2,375, Pet Deposit: $300, Pet Rent $25/mo - 25 lbs weight limit, Non-aggressive breeds. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.

Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay periods and DL with Application. All application fee payments are made electronically via Zelle or Venmo. Rent payments are made electronically via the resident portal with ACH debit to tenant's checking account. Contact us to schedule a showing. Available: January 6, 2020.
Property Details: Duplex:
Bedrooms: 4
Full Baths: 2
Partial Baths: 1
# Stories: 2
Living Area (SQFT): 1,351
Year Built: 2002
Lot Size (Acres): 0.19

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1719 Sylvan Drive - B have any available units?
1719 Sylvan Drive - B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1719 Sylvan Drive - B have?
Some of 1719 Sylvan Drive - B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1719 Sylvan Drive - B currently offering any rent specials?
1719 Sylvan Drive - B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1719 Sylvan Drive - B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1719 Sylvan Drive - B is pet friendly.
Does 1719 Sylvan Drive - B offer parking?
Yes, 1719 Sylvan Drive - B offers parking.
Does 1719 Sylvan Drive - B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1719 Sylvan Drive - B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1719 Sylvan Drive - B have a pool?
No, 1719 Sylvan Drive - B does not have a pool.
Does 1719 Sylvan Drive - B have accessible units?
No, 1719 Sylvan Drive - B does not have accessible units.
Does 1719 Sylvan Drive - B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1719 Sylvan Drive - B has units with dishwashers.

