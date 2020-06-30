1719 Sylvan Drive - B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar on-site laundry parking garage

Large 4/2.5 duplex on the corner of Sylvan and Woodland with huge fenced backyard, attached garage. Granite counter tops, SS appliances, washer/dryer included. Ample parking, minutes from Lady Bird Hike & Bike Trail, coffee shops, restaurants and shopping.



Rental Terms: Submit Secured Funds for: Application Fee: $75, First Month's Rent: $2,375, Security Deposit: $2,375, Pet Deposit: $300, Pet Rent $25/mo - 25 lbs weight limit, Non-aggressive breeds. Apply on-line at www.austara.com.



Qualifications: Combined earnings must equal 3x monthly rent. Submit copies of 3 pay periods and DL with Application. All application fee payments are made electronically via Zelle or Venmo. Rent payments are made electronically via the resident portal with ACH debit to tenant's checking account. Contact us to schedule a showing. Available: January 6, 2020.

Property Details: Duplex:

Bedrooms: 4

Full Baths: 2

Partial Baths: 1

# Stories: 2

Living Area (SQFT): 1,351

Year Built: 2002

Lot Size (Acres): 0.19