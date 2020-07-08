All apartments in Austin
Last updated November 27 2019 at 5:43 PM

1713 Hackney Cove

1713 Hackney Cv · No Longer Available
Location

1713 Hackney Cv, Austin, TX 78727
Scofield Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME - BEAUTIFULLY ONE STORY HOME, 16" BRICK PATTERN TILE* NEW CARPET*OPEN & SPACIOUS PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, MANY CABINETS, 2" WOOD BLINDS*MASTER BEDROOM OPENS TO COVERED PATIO* MASTER BATH WITH SOAK TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER* AUTO SPRINKLER,*FENCED BACKYARD*QUITE CULDESAC

**Application fee of $50/per applicant plus a $50 Administrative fee and are due at the time the application is submitted.

**Security Deposit is due at the time of the application.

**Please note that a maximum of 2 pets are permitted in the home. There is a pet deposit of $300/pet and a one time $200/nonrefundable fee due at the time of application.

**Renter's liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required at the time of move in.

**Lease Terms 18 to 22 Months

**Smoking is not permitted in any of the units.

All fees must be submitted to:

Keller Williams Realty
? Lisa Kosub
12515-8 Research Blvd, ste. 100
Austin, TX 78759.
For questions or concerns contact us at 512-345-6067 or
visit us at www.meritpropertiesaustin.com

(RLNE5349268)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1713 Hackney Cove have any available units?
1713 Hackney Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1713 Hackney Cove currently offering any rent specials?
1713 Hackney Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1713 Hackney Cove pet-friendly?
Yes, 1713 Hackney Cove is pet friendly.
Does 1713 Hackney Cove offer parking?
No, 1713 Hackney Cove does not offer parking.
Does 1713 Hackney Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1713 Hackney Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1713 Hackney Cove have a pool?
No, 1713 Hackney Cove does not have a pool.
Does 1713 Hackney Cove have accessible units?
No, 1713 Hackney Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 1713 Hackney Cove have units with dishwashers?
No, 1713 Hackney Cove does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1713 Hackney Cove have units with air conditioning?
No, 1713 Hackney Cove does not have units with air conditioning.

