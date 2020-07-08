1713 Hackney Cove

Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ONE STORY HOME - BEAUTIFULLY ONE STORY HOME, 16" BRICK PATTERN TILE* NEW CARPET*OPEN & SPACIOUS PLAN, LARGE KITCHEN W/ ISLAND, MANY CABINETS, 2" WOOD BLINDS*MASTER BEDROOM OPENS TO COVERED PATIO* MASTER BATH WITH SOAK TUB AND SEPARATE SHOWER* AUTO SPRINKLER,*FENCED BACKYARD*QUITE CULDESAC



**Application fee of $50/per applicant plus a $50 Administrative fee and are due at the time the application is submitted.



**Security Deposit is due at the time of the application.



**Please note that a maximum of 2 pets are permitted in the home. There is a pet deposit of $300/pet and a one time $200/nonrefundable fee due at the time of application.



**Renter's liability insurance in the amount of $100,000 is required at the time of move in.



**Lease Terms 18 to 22 Months



**Smoking is not permitted in any of the units.



All fees must be submitted to:



Keller Williams Realty

? Lisa Kosub

12515-8 Research Blvd, ste. 100

Austin, TX 78759.

For questions or concerns contact us at 512-345-6067 or

visit us at www.meritpropertiesaustin.com



