1709 Poquito ST

Location! Location! 2017 MX3 farmhouse designed condo w/ all of the bells and whistles. 3/2.5, approx 1,899 sqft. 3rd bedroom is professionally converted attic space. Open floor plan, hickory wood floors, stainless-steel appliances, Kichler lighting, silestone counters. Master w/ over-sized shower and walk-in closet. Minutes to UT and downtown. Walking distance to Bennu Coffee, Sour Duck Market, and so much more! Fenced in xeriscaped front yard w/ lime and peach tree. Pets Negotiable. W/D and fridge incl.