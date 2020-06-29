All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 1 2020 at 10:54 PM

1709 Poquito ST

1709 Poquito Street · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Poquito Street, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
Location! Location! 2017 MX3 farmhouse designed condo w/ all of the bells and whistles. 3/2.5, approx 1,899 sqft. 3rd bedroom is professionally converted attic space. Open floor plan, hickory wood floors, stainless-steel appliances, Kichler lighting, silestone counters. Master w/ over-sized shower and walk-in closet. Minutes to UT and downtown. Walking distance to Bennu Coffee, Sour Duck Market, and so much more! Fenced in xeriscaped front yard w/ lime and peach tree. Pets Negotiable. W/D and fridge incl.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Poquito ST have any available units?
1709 Poquito ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Poquito ST have?
Some of 1709 Poquito ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Poquito ST currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Poquito ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Poquito ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Poquito ST is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Poquito ST offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Poquito ST offers parking.
Does 1709 Poquito ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Poquito ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Poquito ST have a pool?
No, 1709 Poquito ST does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Poquito ST have accessible units?
Yes, 1709 Poquito ST has accessible units.
Does 1709 Poquito ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 Poquito ST does not have units with dishwashers.

