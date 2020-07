Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This spacious townhome w/ a terrific location offers an open floor plan w/ tons of natural light, stained concrete flooring for easy cleaning, granite tile countertops, stainless steel appliances, designer light fixtures, upstairs catwalk, large outdoor terrace off both bedrooms, & 2-car garage! Conveniently located to the great food & entertainment found on Manor Rd & in Mueller & Downtown! Close to CapMetro Rail & UT and just 10 mins to the airport!