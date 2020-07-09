All apartments in Austin
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1705 E 38 St
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

1705 E 38 St

1705 E 38th St · No Longer Available
Location

1705 E 38th St, Austin, TX 78722
Cherrywood

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Multiple apps being considered. Petite abode on Prime corner lot in coveted Cherrywood. Almost a 1/4 acre super pet friendly private yard with gorgeous mature landscaping. Used to be a two-bedroom home, previous owners opened up floor plan for larger open living space. Thick concrete walls keep utilities to a minimum. Owner will maintained lush grounds for you. Blocks to UT, Mueller, and 5 min to DT; Manor Rd is restaurant heaven, and Patterson Park has it all. Contact agent before submitting app.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 E 38 St have any available units?
1705 E 38 St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1705 E 38 St currently offering any rent specials?
1705 E 38 St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 E 38 St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 E 38 St is pet friendly.
Does 1705 E 38 St offer parking?
No, 1705 E 38 St does not offer parking.
Does 1705 E 38 St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1705 E 38 St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 E 38 St have a pool?
No, 1705 E 38 St does not have a pool.
Does 1705 E 38 St have accessible units?
No, 1705 E 38 St does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 E 38 St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1705 E 38 St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1705 E 38 St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1705 E 38 St does not have units with air conditioning.

