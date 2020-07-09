1705 E 38 St

Amenities

pet friendly

Multiple apps being considered. Petite abode on Prime corner lot in coveted Cherrywood. Almost a 1/4 acre super pet friendly private yard with gorgeous mature landscaping. Used to be a two-bedroom home, previous owners opened up floor plan for larger open living space. Thick concrete walls keep utilities to a minimum. Owner will maintained lush grounds for you. Blocks to UT, Mueller, and 5 min to DT; Manor Rd is restaurant heaven, and Patterson Park has it all. Contact agent before submitting app.