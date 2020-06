Amenities

w/d hookup

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities

3 Bedroom Must See! - Great 3 bedroom home within minutes of downtown and right down from Emo's East, South Shore District and the new Oracle Campus. This home features a large kitchen with lots of counter space, fenced backyard and washer/dryer connections. Available for a January 31 move in date, so schedule your tour now! No pets.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5446809)