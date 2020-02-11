All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 12 2019 at 6:05 PM

1703 Maple Ave

1703 Maple Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1703 Maple Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/gY0jaS1idGI **

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Off Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1935

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Live on Austin's East Side, just a short drive to downtown
- Mature shade trees and backyard entertaining area
- Vintage hardwood floors - NO CARPET
- Stainless appliances, updated kitchen
- Large open living area with lots of natural light
- Large back bonus room, perfect for office or second living space
- Both baths are updated and modern
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Hardwood Floor, Tile Floor, Central Air, W/D In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1703 Maple Ave have any available units?
1703 Maple Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1703 Maple Ave have?
Some of 1703 Maple Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1703 Maple Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1703 Maple Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1703 Maple Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1703 Maple Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1703 Maple Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1703 Maple Ave does offer parking.
Does 1703 Maple Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1703 Maple Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1703 Maple Ave have a pool?
No, 1703 Maple Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1703 Maple Ave have accessible units?
No, 1703 Maple Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1703 Maple Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1703 Maple Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
