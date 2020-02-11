1703 Maple Ave

Amenities
**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/gY0jaS1idGI **
THE IMPORTANT DETAILS
TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 2
BATHROOMS: 2
PARKING: Off Street
NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin
YEAR BUILT: 1935
WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE
- Live on Austin's East Side, just a short drive to downtown
- Mature shade trees and backyard entertaining area
- Vintage hardwood floors - NO CARPET
- Stainless appliances, updated kitchen
- Large open living area with lots of natural light
- Large back bonus room, perfect for office or second living space
- Both baths are updated and modern
- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant
OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW
- No smoking on the property
- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)
