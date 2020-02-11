1703 Maple Ave

Amenities

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



**Walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/gY0jaS1idGI **



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 2

BATHROOMS: 2

PARKING: Off Street

NEIGHBORHOOD: East Austin

YEAR BUILT: 1935



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Live on Austin's East Side, just a short drive to downtown

- Mature shade trees and backyard entertaining area

- Vintage hardwood floors - NO CARPET

- Stainless appliances, updated kitchen

- Large open living area with lots of natural light

- Large back bonus room, perfect for office or second living space

- Both baths are updated and modern

- Washer/Dryer included as courtesy to tenant



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No smoking on the property

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee is required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



