Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1702 Briar ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1702 Briar ST
Last updated December 6 2019 at 9:42 PM
1 of 31
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1702 Briar ST
1702 Briar Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Bouldin Creek
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1702 Briar Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1702 Briar ST have any available units?
1702 Briar ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Austin, TX
.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Austin Rent Report
.
Is 1702 Briar ST currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Briar ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Briar ST pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Briar ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Austin
.
Does 1702 Briar ST offer parking?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Briar ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Briar ST have a pool?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Briar ST have accessible units?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Briar ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Briar ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Atlantic Grand Oaks
9323 Manchaca Rd
Austin, TX 78748
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
422 At The Lake
422 W Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78704
AMLI Downtown
201 Lavaca St
Austin, TX 78701
Easton Hills
1900 Burton Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Camden Rainey Street
91 Rainey St
Austin, TX 78701
Altair Tech Ridge
12408 Dessau Road
Austin, TX 78754
Bristol Heights
12041 Dessau Rd
Austin, TX 78754
Similar Pages
Austin 1 Bedrooms
Austin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TX
Round Rock, TX
Killeen, TX
Pflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TX
Cedar Park, TX
Georgetown, TX
San Marcos, TX
Temple, TX
Leander, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
North Austin
Riverside
West Oak Hill
Pleasant Valley
Downtown Austin
Milwood
East Oak Hill
Windsor Park
Apartments Near Colleges
Huston-Tillotson University
Saint Edward's University
Austin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin