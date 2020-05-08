All apartments in Austin
Location

1702 Briar Street, Austin, TX 78704
Bouldin Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1702 Briar ST have any available units?
1702 Briar ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1702 Briar ST currently offering any rent specials?
1702 Briar ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1702 Briar ST pet-friendly?
No, 1702 Briar ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1702 Briar ST offer parking?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not offer parking.
Does 1702 Briar ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1702 Briar ST have a pool?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have a pool.
Does 1702 Briar ST have accessible units?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1702 Briar ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1702 Briar ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 1702 Briar ST does not have units with air conditioning.
