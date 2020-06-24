1701 Quarter Boot Cove

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly cats allowed

In beautiful Scofield-Farms neighborhood with great people in a small cul-de-sac. House has been upgraded such as the kitchen and both bath rooms and has smart features and a gorgeous yard with mature trees at the front and fruit trees in the back yard. Covered porch is great for entertaining and cook outs. Also has a ring door bell and wifi thermostat and Co2 /smoke detectors. Mature (2+ years) and well trained dogs ok. Current tenants love the place but have to move due to growing family.