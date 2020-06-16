All apartments in Austin
1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin

1625 Chippeway Lane · (201) 845-7300
Location

1625 Chippeway Lane, Austin, TX 78745
Garrison Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Located in Austin, 6 miles from Austin Convention Center and 6 miles from Barton Springs Pool, ELMTREE COTTAGE offers air conditioning. The property features garden views and is 9 miles from Capitol Building and 9 miles from Frank Erwin Center - University of Texas.

The home has a patio, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a flat-screen TV, and a spa bath. For added convenience, the property provides towels and bed linens.
Texas Memorial Stadium is 10 miles from ELMTREE COTTAGE, while University of Texas at Austin is 10 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 10 miles from the accommodation.

Elmtree Cottage is a great escape for those looking to experience the energetic culture and entertainment of Austin. The cottage boasts a charming outdoor space complete with a hot tub. From here youre roughly 7 miles to downtown and 2.6 miles from South Congress Avenue. Enjoy delicious eats, unique boutiques, live music and a thriving nightlife!

Discover this cozy and inviting abode in the quiet neighborhood of Garrison Park, where towering trees and chirping birds lend a comforting and nourishing atmosphere. Situated in a trendy neighborhood, youll see the locals walking their dogs and pushing strollers along the calm streets away from the busy city noise and traffic. Inside the 1,231-square-foot interior, youll find inspirations of early Austin heightened by modern conveniences, such as southwestern decor. Updated renovations have emphasized the bygone era of the 70s, adding a sense of nostalgia! Prepare delicious home-cooked meals in the kitchen fully stocked with stainless steel appliances and all your cooking necessities. When savoring meals, easily dine inside or out using the 4-person table or well-appointed pergola area! Youre sure to fall in love with the outdoor space, as it boasts an expansive fenced-in yard, pergola, and ample seating for entertaining guests. On cool evenings, take a dip in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin have any available units?
1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin have?
Some of 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin's amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin offer parking?
No, 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin does not offer parking.
Does 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin have a pool?
Yes, 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin has a pool.
Does 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin have accessible units?
No, 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin have units with dishwashers?
No, 1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin does not have units with dishwashers.
