1625 Chippeway Ln, Austin

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool hot tub

Located in Austin, 6 miles from Austin Convention Center and 6 miles from Barton Springs Pool, ELMTREE COTTAGE offers air conditioning. The property features garden views and is 9 miles from Capitol Building and 9 miles from Frank Erwin Center - University of Texas.



The home has a patio, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a well-equipped kitchen, a flat-screen TV, and a spa bath. For added convenience, the property provides towels and bed linens.

Texas Memorial Stadium is 10 miles from ELMTREE COTTAGE, while University of Texas at Austin is 10 miles from the property. The nearest airport is Austin-Bergstrom International Airport, 10 miles from the accommodation.



Elmtree Cottage is a great escape for those looking to experience the energetic culture and entertainment of Austin. The cottage boasts a charming outdoor space complete with a hot tub. From here youre roughly 7 miles to downtown and 2.6 miles from South Congress Avenue. Enjoy delicious eats, unique boutiques, live music and a thriving nightlife!



Discover this cozy and inviting abode in the quiet neighborhood of Garrison Park, where towering trees and chirping birds lend a comforting and nourishing atmosphere. Situated in a trendy neighborhood, youll see the locals walking their dogs and pushing strollers along the calm streets away from the busy city noise and traffic. Inside the 1,231-square-foot interior, youll find inspirations of early Austin heightened by modern conveniences, such as southwestern decor. Updated renovations have emphasized the bygone era of the 70s, adding a sense of nostalgia! Prepare delicious home-cooked meals in the kitchen fully stocked with stainless steel appliances and all your cooking necessities. When savoring meals, easily dine inside or out using the 4-person table or well-appointed pergola area! Youre sure to fall in love with the outdoor space, as it boasts an expansive fenced-in yard, pergola, and ample seating for entertaining guests. On cool evenings, take a dip in