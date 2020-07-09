All apartments in Austin
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:51 PM

1620 Royal Crest Dr

1620 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Royal Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/067051809d ---- WELCOME HOME TO JEWEL! Welcome home to Jewel! This property will feature newly renovated units, well-maintained swimming pool, green space for your furry friend (with dog wash included!) and is within walking distance to numerous restaurant, retail shopping, and favorite Austin nightlife locations like Antone?s and Emo?s. Located in the East Riverside Corridor, we are within biking distance to downtown Austin, and the Lady Bird Lake Hike & Bike Trail. More than just an apartment, this community feels like home. So come visit Jewel Apartments at 1616 Royal Crest Dr today, and find your new home. Professionally managed by Roscoe Properties Inc. Live Happy, Choose Jewel!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Royal Crest Dr have any available units?
1620 Royal Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Royal Crest Dr have?
Some of 1620 Royal Crest Dr's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Royal Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Royal Crest Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Royal Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1620 Royal Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1620 Royal Crest Dr offer parking?
No, 1620 Royal Crest Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1620 Royal Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Royal Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Royal Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Royal Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 1620 Royal Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1620 Royal Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Royal Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1620 Royal Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

