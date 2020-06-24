1614 Confederate Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished Property Amenities yoga

Ideal for corporate housing in a family-friendly neighborhood, this house is just minutes from Downtown, University of Texas, and State Capitol in Old West Austin



Working from home? There is 400 square feet of bonus space in a detached offices/living room behind the home!



Kids? Matthews Elementary--one of Austins most desirable and Highly Rated Elementary Schools--is a 3 minute walk from our front door!



House can be rented fully or partially furnished or unfurnished.



Imagine living in Austin with no traffic and no commute!! Clarksville/Old West Austin is a highly desirable and central location in Austin with high walkability scores. There are so many options for restaurants, grocery stores, gyms, yoga studios, shopping and more all within minutes of the home! This is Austin living at its finest.