Austin, TX
1613 Alta Vista Ave
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:56 PM

1613 Alta Vista Ave

1613 Alta Vista Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Alta Vista Ave, Austin, TX 78704
Travis Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is incredible to say the least! Completed renovated from top to bottom. The original hard wood floors have been restored. This has a really cozy feeling with a mix of modern design and a vintage style. Plus this house is located right in the heart of Austin with easy access to anywhere you can imagine! Will not last long and is ready to be your new home. Call today for a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Alta Vista Ave have any available units?
1613 Alta Vista Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Alta Vista Ave have?
Some of 1613 Alta Vista Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Alta Vista Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Alta Vista Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Alta Vista Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1613 Alta Vista Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1613 Alta Vista Ave offer parking?
No, 1613 Alta Vista Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1613 Alta Vista Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1613 Alta Vista Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Alta Vista Ave have a pool?
No, 1613 Alta Vista Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1613 Alta Vista Ave have accessible units?
No, 1613 Alta Vista Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Alta Vista Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Alta Vista Ave has units with dishwashers.
