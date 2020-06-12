1613 Alta Vista Ave, Austin, TX 78704 Travis Heights
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
This home is incredible to say the least! Completed renovated from top to bottom. The original hard wood floors have been restored. This has a really cozy feeling with a mix of modern design and a vintage style. Plus this house is located right in the heart of Austin with easy access to anywhere you can imagine! Will not last long and is ready to be your new home. Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
