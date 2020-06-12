1613 Alta Vista Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

This home is incredible to say the least! Completed renovated from top to bottom. The original hard wood floors have been restored. This has a really cozy feeling with a mix of modern design and a vintage style. Plus this house is located right in the heart of Austin with easy access to anywhere you can imagine! Will not last long and is ready to be your new home. Call today for a showing!