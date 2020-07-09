All apartments in Austin
1612 West 5th Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 3:21 AM

1612 West 5th Street

1612 West 5th Street · (512) 790-6656
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1612 West 5th Street, Austin, TX 78703
Clarksville

Price and availability

Amenities

Your original plan was to move to Austin and start your life in that new cool tech company that just raised a bunch of money. You know, the one that has a cool office with things like bean bag chairs, ping pong tables, casual dress codes, and an alleged appreciation for work life balance. A few days after you settle into your new shnazzy Downtown abode, you start receiving weird phone calls. Lindsay Lohan, Mr. T, that guy from that 90's boy band whose name you keep forgetting, and Carrot Top (yeah, that one) have all individually come to the conclusion that you (and only you) can re catapult their careers into the stratosphere of coolness. 

And fortunately, they still have sizable yet to be squandered frivolously amounts of money saved over from those random TV commercials and straight to DVD movies squirreled away. And they're ready to start paying you exorbitant retainer fees for advice on how to attain the levels of coolness that you've achieved to quickly. 

___________________________________________________________
Apartment Amenities

Air Conditioner

Cable Ready

Ceiling Fan

Dishwasher

Disposal

Efficient Appliances 

Electronic Thermostat

Extra Storage

Handrails

Hardwood Floors 

High Ceilings

Large Closets

Microwave

Patio/Balcony

Refrigerator

View

Washer/Dryer

Wheelchair Access

Window Coverings

___________________________________________________________
Community Amenities

Bike Racks

Business Center 

Controlled Access/Gated

Courtyard 

Covered Parking

Elevator

Fitness Center 

Free Weights

Garage

Night Patrol

On-Site Maintenance

On-Site Management 

Package Receiving

Pool 

Public Transportation

Recycling

BBQ/Picnic Area

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1612 West 5th Street have any available units?
1612 West 5th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1612 West 5th Street have?
Some of 1612 West 5th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1612 West 5th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1612 West 5th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1612 West 5th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1612 West 5th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1612 West 5th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1612 West 5th Street offers parking.
Does 1612 West 5th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1612 West 5th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1612 West 5th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1612 West 5th Street has a pool.
Does 1612 West 5th Street have accessible units?
Yes, 1612 West 5th Street has accessible units.
Does 1612 West 5th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1612 West 5th Street has units with dishwashers.
