1609 Sylvan Dr
Last updated April 7 2020 at 11:17 AM

1609 Sylvan Dr

1609 Sylvan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1609 Sylvan Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1609 Sylvan Dr Available 04/10/20 Beautiful Home Near I-35 and Riverside Drive - Enjoy life in Central Austin near Riverside and I-35. Minutes away from Lady Bird Lake for you to relax on your days off. This property has so much to offer with its quick access to I-35 you can get to the University of Texas, Dell Seton Hospital, Downtown Austin, St. David's Medical Center, or St. Edwards University.

We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.

Applicants are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Contact us to schedule a viewing or if you have any questions.

(RLNE5615907)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1609 Sylvan Dr have any available units?
1609 Sylvan Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1609 Sylvan Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1609 Sylvan Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1609 Sylvan Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1609 Sylvan Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1609 Sylvan Dr offer parking?
No, 1609 Sylvan Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1609 Sylvan Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1609 Sylvan Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1609 Sylvan Dr have a pool?
No, 1609 Sylvan Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1609 Sylvan Dr have accessible units?
No, 1609 Sylvan Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1609 Sylvan Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1609 Sylvan Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1609 Sylvan Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1609 Sylvan Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

