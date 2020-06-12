Amenities

1609 Sylvan Dr Available 04/10/20 Beautiful Home Near I-35 and Riverside Drive - Enjoy life in Central Austin near Riverside and I-35. Minutes away from Lady Bird Lake for you to relax on your days off. This property has so much to offer with its quick access to I-35 you can get to the University of Texas, Dell Seton Hospital, Downtown Austin, St. David's Medical Center, or St. Edwards University.



We allow all breeds for dogs and cats. We have a one-time nonrefundable pet fee. Pet fees are $300 for 1, $550 for 2, and $800 for 3 pets. Monthly pet rent is $15.00 for 1, $25 for 2, and $35 for 3.



Applicants are encouraged to complete a rental application and authorize a background check. Contact us to schedule a viewing or if you have any questions.



