Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities accessible

SOUTH AUSTIN GEM FOR LEASE! This remodeled home is ultra clean and move-in ready! All brand new paint, flooring, hardware, new bath remodel, new windows, & more! Fantastic location, close to downtown in a transforming Austin neighborhood with new builds/remodels nearby! Special home, charming neighborhood, easy commute, ideal landlords, everything you'd want in a rental! The home also features a huge yard and expansive deck destined for entertainment! GO SEE!