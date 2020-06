Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Home in North Austin! - Great 3 bed 2 bath home in quiet neighborhood off Parmer. Close to MoPac and I-35, shopping and restaurants. Front yard is landscaped beautifully. Freshly painted. Ceramic tile in living and kitchen areas and fresh new paint. Vaulted ceilings in living areea w/ great big brick fireplace. All new appliances in kitchen too. Pergo flooring in all bedrooms. Master bath has great vanity area. Come see today!



(RLNE3055322)