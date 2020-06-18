1602 Chestnut Ave B

Amenities

2/2 Free Standing Townhome 1 mile from DRK, NEW! - Property Id: 77209



We have a 2 year old 2 story 2/2 townhome just 1 mile east of DRK for Rent! Its .4 miles from the UT baseball fields and within walking distance of multiple breweries, restaurants and bars.



The main floor has the kitchen, living room, master bed and attached bath with large closet. Both are large bedrooms with full private baths. Upstairs is the washer and dryer, 2nd bedroom and bath. Small back yard that is fenced in, long drive way and car port to fit 3 cars easily. Great area. Concrete floors down, laminate wood upstairs. All new appliances that stay, wont last long and want to rent out asap!

