1602 Chestnut Ave B
Last updated September 12 2019 at 10:15 AM

1602 Chestnut Ave B

1602 Chestnut Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1602 Chestnut Avenue, Austin, TX 78702
Chestnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2/2 Free Standing Townhome 1 mile from DRK, NEW! - Property Id: 77209

We have a 2 year old 2 story 2/2 townhome just 1 mile east of DRK for Rent! Its .4 miles from the UT baseball fields and within walking distance of multiple breweries, restaurants and bars.

The main floor has the kitchen, living room, master bed and attached bath with large closet. Both are large bedrooms with full private baths. Upstairs is the washer and dryer, 2nd bedroom and bath. Small back yard that is fenced in, long drive way and car port to fit 3 cars easily. Great area. Concrete floors down, laminate wood upstairs. All new appliances that stay, wont last long and want to rent out asap!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/77209p
Property Id 77209

(RLNE5140656)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1602 Chestnut Ave B have any available units?
1602 Chestnut Ave B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1602 Chestnut Ave B have?
Some of 1602 Chestnut Ave B's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1602 Chestnut Ave B currently offering any rent specials?
1602 Chestnut Ave B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1602 Chestnut Ave B pet-friendly?
Yes, 1602 Chestnut Ave B is pet friendly.
Does 1602 Chestnut Ave B offer parking?
Yes, 1602 Chestnut Ave B offers parking.
Does 1602 Chestnut Ave B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1602 Chestnut Ave B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1602 Chestnut Ave B have a pool?
No, 1602 Chestnut Ave B does not have a pool.
Does 1602 Chestnut Ave B have accessible units?
No, 1602 Chestnut Ave B does not have accessible units.
Does 1602 Chestnut Ave B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1602 Chestnut Ave B has units with dishwashers.
