Last updated January 26 2020 at 4:27 PM

1600 Cinnamon PATH

1600 Cinnamon Path · No Longer Available
Location

1600 Cinnamon Path, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Come live the 78704 lifestyle! Walk score and culinary scene is off the charts! Close to everywhere you want to be. Minutes from downtown. Granite kitchen with stainless steal appliances. One car garage and fenced in private backyard. This one will not last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1600 Cinnamon PATH have any available units?
1600 Cinnamon PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1600 Cinnamon PATH have?
Some of 1600 Cinnamon PATH's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1600 Cinnamon PATH currently offering any rent specials?
1600 Cinnamon PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1600 Cinnamon PATH pet-friendly?
No, 1600 Cinnamon PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1600 Cinnamon PATH offer parking?
Yes, 1600 Cinnamon PATH offers parking.
Does 1600 Cinnamon PATH have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1600 Cinnamon PATH does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1600 Cinnamon PATH have a pool?
No, 1600 Cinnamon PATH does not have a pool.
Does 1600 Cinnamon PATH have accessible units?
No, 1600 Cinnamon PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 1600 Cinnamon PATH have units with dishwashers?
No, 1600 Cinnamon PATH does not have units with dishwashers.

