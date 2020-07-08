1600 Cinnamon PATH

Come live the 78704 lifestyle! Walk score and culinary scene is off the charts! Close to everywhere you want to be. Minutes from downtown. Granite kitchen with stainless steal appliances. One car garage and fenced in private backyard. This one will not last long!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
