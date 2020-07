Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities game room

Gorgeous home in desirable Avery Ranch! Has stainless appliances, granite countertops and stylish tile flooring. Includes refrigerator, washer, dryer, lawn maintenance & pest control! Very spacious open floor plan with office and master down, 3 bedrooms and game room up. Secondary bedroom has it own private full bath for 2 masters! High ceilings, fireplace, alarm, close to jogging trail & metro station. Must See!