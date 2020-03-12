1522 Villanova Drive, Austin, TX 78757

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming single story home with an attached garage that fits one car. With a gorgeous galley way kitchen and stainless steel appliances and lots of storing space. There is ceramic tile and carpet throughout the home and also comes with a washer and dryer. The master bathroom has a walk in shower and a glass vessel sink. The backyard has a patio and a huge backyard perfect for children and pets.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.