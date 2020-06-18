1521 Huckleberry Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious Corner Lot South Austin Home! - This beautiful corner lot property is located in the beautiful Sage Meadow community in south Austin with easy access to nearby shopping, dining and IH35. The property itself is a must see with a vaulted ceiling in the living room that really opens the home up. The In-Law floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Full sprinkler system makes lawn care a breeze. The kitchen features ebony granite counters, tiled back-splashing and more. Recently updated with vinyl plank flooring & fresh paint. View the virtual tour for a guided walk through of the home!



NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.



Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions



Smoking: NO

Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000

School District: Austin ISD

Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term

Administrative Fee: $50



Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451



(RLNE2933099)