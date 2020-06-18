All apartments in Austin
1521 Huckleberry Lane
Last updated July 20 2019 at 9:47 AM

1521 Huckleberry Lane

1521 Huckleberry Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1521 Huckleberry Lane, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious Corner Lot South Austin Home! - This beautiful corner lot property is located in the beautiful Sage Meadow community in south Austin with easy access to nearby shopping, dining and IH35. The property itself is a must see with a vaulted ceiling in the living room that really opens the home up. The In-Law floor plan makes entertaining a breeze. Full sprinkler system makes lawn care a breeze. The kitchen features ebony granite counters, tiled back-splashing and more. Recently updated with vinyl plank flooring & fresh paint. View the virtual tour for a guided walk through of the home!

NOTE: $10 a month will be added for our AC filter program. This program delivers high quality AC filters to your front door once a quarter.

Pets: 35 lbs and under, $300.00 per pet deposit, $200.00 per pet pet-fee, pet records required, see pet restrictions

Smoking: NO
Required Renters General Liability Insurance: $100,000
School District: Austin ISD
Lease Terms: 12 to 24 Month Lease Term
Administrative Fee: $50

All information is provided by the managing or leasing agent, it is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified. Rollingwood Management Inc. is an Equal Housing Opportunity firm. Any and all unauthorized reproduction of this listing is strictly prohibited.

Check out our other listings at www.rollmgmt.com or call 512-327-4451

(RLNE2933099)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1521 Huckleberry Lane have any available units?
1521 Huckleberry Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1521 Huckleberry Lane have?
Some of 1521 Huckleberry Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1521 Huckleberry Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1521 Huckleberry Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1521 Huckleberry Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1521 Huckleberry Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1521 Huckleberry Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1521 Huckleberry Lane offers parking.
Does 1521 Huckleberry Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1521 Huckleberry Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1521 Huckleberry Lane have a pool?
No, 1521 Huckleberry Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1521 Huckleberry Lane have accessible units?
No, 1521 Huckleberry Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1521 Huckleberry Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1521 Huckleberry Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
