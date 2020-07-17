1511 Unit A W. 30th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Beautiful Efficiency in Bryker Woods! - ** Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/ZKuaLj-I0gM **



You do not want to miss an opportunity to live in this Bryker Woods back house! This property has a private entrance through the backyard and has the most efficient use of space, with a large kitchen, separate living area and lots of windows -making it feel much larger than it is. The location is unbeatable close to all the restaurants, highways, and entertainment that Austin has to offer. This property is not going to last long! The property will have a flat $150 utility fee that includes all utilities.



TYPE: Studio Apartment / Backhouse

PARKING: Street

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:



- Ample natural lights! Skylights!

- Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!

- All new hard surface flooring

- Location, location, location!

- Efficient use of space!

- Private entry



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- $150 utility fee that covers all utilities.

- No smoking on property.

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



(RLNE3920560)