Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1511 Unit A W. 30th Street

1511 W 30th St · (512) 596-2128
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1511 W 30th St, Austin, TX 78703
Windsor Road

Price and availability

Studio

Unit 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street · Avail. now

$1,395

Studio · 1 Bath · 550 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Beautiful Efficiency in Bryker Woods! - ** Video Walkthrough: https://youtu.be/ZKuaLj-I0gM **

You do not want to miss an opportunity to live in this Bryker Woods back house! This property has a private entrance through the backyard and has the most efficient use of space, with a large kitchen, separate living area and lots of windows -making it feel much larger than it is. The location is unbeatable close to all the restaurants, highways, and entertainment that Austin has to offer. This property is not going to last long! The property will have a flat $150 utility fee that includes all utilities.

TYPE: Studio Apartment / Backhouse
PARKING: Street
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE:

- Ample natural lights! Skylights!
- Washer and Dryer are provided as a courtesy!
- All new hard surface flooring
- Location, location, location!
- Efficient use of space!
- Private entry

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- $150 utility fee that covers all utilities.
- No smoking on property.
- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (property admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One months rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE3920560)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street have any available units?
1511 Unit A W. 30th Street has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1511 Unit A W. 30th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street offers parking.
Does 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street have a pool?
No, 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street have accessible units?
No, 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1511 Unit A W. 30th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
