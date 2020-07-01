1504 Strickland Dr.

Amenities

on-site laundry dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

The two story beauty is one that you won't want to pass up on. The spacious layout and open floor plan are great! This home is located in a desirable community in south Austin just off of Slaughter between Mopac and IH35. This is the perfect house to call home! Call today for a showing!