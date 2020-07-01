The two story beauty is one that you won't want to pass up on. The spacious layout and open floor plan are great! This home is located in a desirable community in south Austin just off of Slaughter between Mopac and IH35. This is the perfect house to call home! Call today for a showing!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1504 Strickland Dr. have any available units?
1504 Strickland Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1504 Strickland Dr. have?
Some of 1504 Strickland Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Strickland Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Strickland Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Strickland Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1504 Strickland Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 1504 Strickland Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Strickland Dr. offers parking.
Does 1504 Strickland Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Strickland Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Strickland Dr. have a pool?
No, 1504 Strickland Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 1504 Strickland Dr. have accessible units?
No, 1504 Strickland Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Strickland Dr. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1504 Strickland Dr. has units with dishwashers.