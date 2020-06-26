All apartments in Austin
1503 Cricket Hollow
1503 Cricket Hollow

1503 Cricket Hollow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1503 Cricket Hollow Drive, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1503 Cricket Hollow Available 08/17/19 Great Home Close to the Domain! - Fully updated 3/2 in Quail Hollow! Lovely curb appeal w/mature oak trees. Ideal open floor plan w/high ceilings in living room & pristine faux wood floors throughout. Wall of windows in living make for an abundance of natural light! Dream kitchen w/ granite counters, ss appls, island & cozy breakfast area. Large master w/generous closet & dual vanity/granite counters in master bath. French doors lead to deck & large yard. Premium location close to Walnut Creek Park & the Domain.

(RLNE3878636)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1503 Cricket Hollow have any available units?
1503 Cricket Hollow doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1503 Cricket Hollow have?
Some of 1503 Cricket Hollow's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1503 Cricket Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
1503 Cricket Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1503 Cricket Hollow pet-friendly?
Yes, 1503 Cricket Hollow is pet friendly.
Does 1503 Cricket Hollow offer parking?
No, 1503 Cricket Hollow does not offer parking.
Does 1503 Cricket Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1503 Cricket Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1503 Cricket Hollow have a pool?
No, 1503 Cricket Hollow does not have a pool.
Does 1503 Cricket Hollow have accessible units?
No, 1503 Cricket Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does 1503 Cricket Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, 1503 Cricket Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
