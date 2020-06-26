Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1503 Cricket Hollow Available 08/17/19 Great Home Close to the Domain! - Fully updated 3/2 in Quail Hollow! Lovely curb appeal w/mature oak trees. Ideal open floor plan w/high ceilings in living room & pristine faux wood floors throughout. Wall of windows in living make for an abundance of natural light! Dream kitchen w/ granite counters, ss appls, island & cozy breakfast area. Large master w/generous closet & dual vanity/granite counters in master bath. French doors lead to deck & large yard. Premium location close to Walnut Creek Park & the Domain.



(RLNE3878636)