1501 E 4th St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator parking dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly built condo is insanely gorgeous and so close to all the Austin hot spots! Has all the bells and whistles and finishings are out of this world! Walk anywhere on the east side, to downtown and quick access to the metro rail. This 1 bed, one bath is ready for immediate move-in and anxious to be lived in!



Steps to tour:

1) Text us

2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental

3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you



Tour even on evenings and weekends!



(RLNE5317599)