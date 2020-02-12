All apartments in Austin
1501 E 4th St
Last updated December 30 2019 at 8:08 AM

1501 E 4th St

1501 East 4th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1501 East 4th Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This newly built condo is insanely gorgeous and so close to all the Austin hot spots! Has all the bells and whistles and finishings are out of this world! Walk anywhere on the east side, to downtown and quick access to the metro rail. This 1 bed, one bath is ready for immediate move-in and anxious to be lived in!

Steps to tour:
1) Text us
2) We'll quickly contact you back & confirm you're qualified for this rental
3) Schedule your tour for a time that works best for you

Tour even on evenings and weekends!

(RLNE5317599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 E 4th St have any available units?
1501 E 4th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 E 4th St have?
Some of 1501 E 4th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 E 4th St currently offering any rent specials?
1501 E 4th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 E 4th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 E 4th St is pet friendly.
Does 1501 E 4th St offer parking?
Yes, 1501 E 4th St offers parking.
Does 1501 E 4th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 E 4th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 E 4th St have a pool?
No, 1501 E 4th St does not have a pool.
Does 1501 E 4th St have accessible units?
No, 1501 E 4th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 E 4th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1501 E 4th St has units with dishwashers.

