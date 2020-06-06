All apartments in Austin
1500 South Lamar Blvd
Last updated May 2 2019 at 4:13 AM

1500 South Lamar Blvd

1500 Lamar Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

1500 Lamar Blvd, Austin, TX 78704
Zilker

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
yoga
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c53d3c7096 ----
Amenities include:

Three electric car-charging stations
Aqua Lounge is a swimming oasis with social lounges, outdoor tvs, outdoor ping pong table, and an outdoor kitchen with grills for the complete al fresco experience
Resident entertainment lounge with featuring a pool table and bar
Health and fitness center for cardio, strength and flexibility
Yoga/spin studio
Sky Lounge roof top terrace with panoramic views of downtown Austin and the Texas Hill Country
3 refreshing lounge pools
Controlled-access buildings
Controlled-access parking garage
Business center
Internet cafe
Club room with 90? flat-screen TV, entertaining kitchen and outdoor patio with views of downtown
Grilling areas
Courtyard with an urban garden and outdoor dining area
Laundry facilities
Recycling area
Elevators
On-site storage
Ground-floor restaurants & retail
Bark Park
Granite countertops in kitchens
Stainless appliances
Concrete floors in select units
Simulated plank floors in living/dining and kitchen/entry
Tile floors in baths
Deep-soak tubs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 South Lamar Blvd have any available units?
1500 South Lamar Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 South Lamar Blvd have?
Some of 1500 South Lamar Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 South Lamar Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1500 South Lamar Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 South Lamar Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 South Lamar Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 1500 South Lamar Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1500 South Lamar Blvd does offer parking.
Does 1500 South Lamar Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 South Lamar Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 South Lamar Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 1500 South Lamar Blvd has a pool.
Does 1500 South Lamar Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1500 South Lamar Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 South Lamar Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 South Lamar Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
