1500 South Lamar Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dogs allowed garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard internet cafe dog park elevator gym on-site laundry parking pool pool table bbq/grill dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly yoga

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c53d3c7096 ----

Amenities include:



Three electric car-charging stations

Aqua Lounge is a swimming oasis with social lounges, outdoor tvs, outdoor ping pong table, and an outdoor kitchen with grills for the complete al fresco experience

Resident entertainment lounge with featuring a pool table and bar

Health and fitness center for cardio, strength and flexibility

Yoga/spin studio

Sky Lounge roof top terrace with panoramic views of downtown Austin and the Texas Hill Country

3 refreshing lounge pools

Controlled-access buildings

Controlled-access parking garage

Business center

Internet cafe

Club room with 90? flat-screen TV, entertaining kitchen and outdoor patio with views of downtown

Grilling areas

Courtyard with an urban garden and outdoor dining area

Laundry facilities

Recycling area

Elevators

On-site storage

Ground-floor restaurants & retail

Bark Park

Granite countertops in kitchens

Stainless appliances

Concrete floors in select units

Simulated plank floors in living/dining and kitchen/entry

Tile floors in baths

Deep-soak tubs