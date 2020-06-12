All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1500 Royal Crest Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1500 Royal Crest Dr
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

1500 Royal Crest Dr

1500 Royal Crest Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1500 Royal Crest Drive, Austin, TX 78741
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
car charging
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac31cbf055 ---- 2 Sparkling Resort Style Swimming Pool with Cabanas Free Bicycle Rental Outdoor Life Size Chess/Checkers Set Stunning Grounds with Lush Landscaping, Hammocks, Sculptures and Fountains Resident Organic Garden\ Private Off The Leash Dog Park Wi-Fi Enabled Relaxation Lounge and Internet Coffee Bar Covered Parking available Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grill 24/7 Accessible Fitness Center Car Charging Station Electric Bike Rental Accent Walls Available Energy Efficient Homes with New Windows and Insulation Faux Wood Flooring in some units Filtered Water Taps* Granite Countertops Private Fenced Backyards in some units Stylishly Updated Cabinets, Fixtures, Faucets, 2" Blinds and Paint Colors

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 Royal Crest Dr have any available units?
1500 Royal Crest Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1500 Royal Crest Dr have?
Some of 1500 Royal Crest Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1500 Royal Crest Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1500 Royal Crest Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 Royal Crest Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1500 Royal Crest Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1500 Royal Crest Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1500 Royal Crest Dr does offer parking.
Does 1500 Royal Crest Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 Royal Crest Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 Royal Crest Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1500 Royal Crest Dr has a pool.
Does 1500 Royal Crest Dr have accessible units?
No, 1500 Royal Crest Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 Royal Crest Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 Royal Crest Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Standard at Domain Northside
11711 Domain Dr
Austin, TX 78758
Eleven
811 E 11th St
Austin, TX 78702
Waller Creekside on 51st
105 W 51st St
Austin, TX 78751
Broadstone 8 One Hundred
8100 Anderson Mill Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Enclave
1005 W Stassney Ln
Austin, TX 78745
Hidden Timber Apartments
13359 Pond Springs Rd
Austin, TX 78729
Duval Villa Apartments
4305 Duval St
Austin, TX 78751
Short Hills North
8033 Gessner Dr
Austin, TX 78753

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin