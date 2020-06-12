1500 Royal Crest Dr

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities car charging clubhouse coffee bar courtyard dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ac31cbf055 ---- 2 Sparkling Resort Style Swimming Pool with Cabanas Free Bicycle Rental Outdoor Life Size Chess/Checkers Set Stunning Grounds with Lush Landscaping, Hammocks, Sculptures and Fountains Resident Organic Garden\ Private Off The Leash Dog Park Wi-Fi Enabled Relaxation Lounge and Internet Coffee Bar Covered Parking available Outdoor Kitchen with BBQ Grill 24/7 Accessible Fitness Center Car Charging Station Electric Bike Rental Accent Walls Available Energy Efficient Homes with New Windows and Insulation Faux Wood Flooring in some units Filtered Water Taps* Granite Countertops Private Fenced Backyards in some units Stylishly Updated Cabinets, Fixtures, Faucets, 2" Blinds and Paint Colors