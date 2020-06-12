All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 11 2020 at 11:31 AM

14805 Banbridge Trl

14805 Banbridge Trail · No Longer Available
Location

14805 Banbridge Trail, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Single Story Home with 4 sides White Stone. 3 Bedrooms plus an office with 11 foot ceilings. Formal dining room and breakfast area. Granite Counters in Kitchen and Laundry rooms. Includes Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Carpet only in bedrooms, Huge Deck over looking Private Greenbelt. 2 Car attached garage with opener, jet tub in master with separate shower and tall shower head. Stone Fireplace, blinds, tons of cabinet space located on a private lot nestled in Avery Ranch inside Leander ISD.

(RLNE5575421)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14805 Banbridge Trl have any available units?
14805 Banbridge Trl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14805 Banbridge Trl have?
Some of 14805 Banbridge Trl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14805 Banbridge Trl currently offering any rent specials?
14805 Banbridge Trl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14805 Banbridge Trl pet-friendly?
Yes, 14805 Banbridge Trl is pet friendly.
Does 14805 Banbridge Trl offer parking?
Yes, 14805 Banbridge Trl offers parking.
Does 14805 Banbridge Trl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14805 Banbridge Trl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14805 Banbridge Trl have a pool?
No, 14805 Banbridge Trl does not have a pool.
Does 14805 Banbridge Trl have accessible units?
No, 14805 Banbridge Trl does not have accessible units.
Does 14805 Banbridge Trl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14805 Banbridge Trl has units with dishwashers.
