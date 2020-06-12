14805 Banbridge Trl

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Single Story Home with 4 sides White Stone. 3 Bedrooms plus an office with 11 foot ceilings. Formal dining room and breakfast area. Granite Counters in Kitchen and Laundry rooms. Includes Washer, Dryer and Refrigerator. Carpet only in bedrooms, Huge Deck over looking Private Greenbelt. 2 Car attached garage with opener, jet tub in master with separate shower and tall shower head. Stone Fireplace, blinds, tons of cabinet space located on a private lot nestled in Avery Ranch inside Leander ISD.



(RLNE5575421)