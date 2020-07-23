All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 4 2019 at 1:23 PM

14605 Lake Victor Drive

14605 Lake Victor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

14605 Lake Victor Drive, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home shows pride of ownership! Quick access to 35. 15-20 min to major employers such as Apple, Samsung, Expedia, Facebook, & Amazon, as well as downtown Austin and the Domain. Smart Home upgrades include front door lock (+combo lock), garage door, and thermostat. Other upgrades include three car garage, zero-scape front garden for easy maintenance, 100 inch drop-down screen and projector for living room home theater experience, and 20X20ft backyard deck. Plus it's wired for GIGABIT ethernet! Open/airy floor plan features a large master suite with big walk in closet and a roomy garden tub/shower plus his/hers sinks. Large guest bedrooms and a bonus office. Big backyard is great for kids and pets with plenty of room to run and play. WASHER & DRYER available to rent for $40/mo. Why live in an apartment? Available June 4th. Pet friendly. Call text Paul at 512-293-8578 for appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14605 Lake Victor Drive have any available units?
14605 Lake Victor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14605 Lake Victor Drive have?
Some of 14605 Lake Victor Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14605 Lake Victor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14605 Lake Victor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14605 Lake Victor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14605 Lake Victor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14605 Lake Victor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14605 Lake Victor Drive offers parking.
Does 14605 Lake Victor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14605 Lake Victor Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14605 Lake Victor Drive have a pool?
No, 14605 Lake Victor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14605 Lake Victor Drive have accessible units?
No, 14605 Lake Victor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14605 Lake Victor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14605 Lake Victor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
