14605 Lake Victor Drive

This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home shows pride of ownership! Quick access to 35. 15-20 min to major employers such as Apple, Samsung, Expedia, Facebook, & Amazon, as well as downtown Austin and the Domain. Smart Home upgrades include front door lock (+combo lock), garage door, and thermostat. Other upgrades include three car garage, zero-scape front garden for easy maintenance, 100 inch drop-down screen and projector for living room home theater experience, and 20X20ft backyard deck. Plus it's wired for GIGABIT ethernet! Open/airy floor plan features a large master suite with big walk in closet and a roomy garden tub/shower plus his/hers sinks. Large guest bedrooms and a bonus office. Big backyard is great for kids and pets with plenty of room to run and play. WASHER & DRYER available to rent for $40/mo. Why live in an apartment? Available June 4th. Pet friendly. Call text Paul at 512-293-8578 for appointment.