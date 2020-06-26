All apartments in Austin
Last updated June 9 2020 at 9:53 AM

14502 Frankel Loop

14502 Frankel Loop
Location

14502 Frankel Loop, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
Brand New 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2-Story! - ** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/quEK7S0eo2w **

DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.

Features hard surface flooring throughout the entire downstairs, very large living room/kitchen, open floor plan with an abundance of light! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large center island! All bedrooms upstairs, including bonus living area, high ceilings, large bedrooms, large master with extremely large walk-in closet! Private fully fenced back yard and two-car garage!

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Dessau
YEAR BUILT: 2019

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Extremely Large Everything!
- Open Floorplan!
- High Ceilings!
- Granite Countertops!
- Stainless Steel Aplliances!
- Second Floor Living Space!
- Community Amenities!
- Private Fenced in Backyard with Covered Porch!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

(RLNE5685043)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14502 Frankel Loop have any available units?
14502 Frankel Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14502 Frankel Loop have?
Some of 14502 Frankel Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14502 Frankel Loop currently offering any rent specials?
14502 Frankel Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14502 Frankel Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 14502 Frankel Loop is pet friendly.
Does 14502 Frankel Loop offer parking?
Yes, 14502 Frankel Loop offers parking.
Does 14502 Frankel Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14502 Frankel Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14502 Frankel Loop have a pool?
No, 14502 Frankel Loop does not have a pool.
Does 14502 Frankel Loop have accessible units?
No, 14502 Frankel Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 14502 Frankel Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 14502 Frankel Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
