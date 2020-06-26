14502 Frankel Loop

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage guest parking

Brand New 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath 2-Story! - ** Video Walk-through Tour: https://youtu.be/quEK7S0eo2w **



DEPENDING ON YOUR LEVEL OF COMFORT, WE ARE OFFERING PRIVATE ON-SITE TOURS OR VIRTUAL TOURS.



Features hard surface flooring throughout the entire downstairs, very large living room/kitchen, open floor plan with an abundance of light! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, large center island! All bedrooms upstairs, including bonus living area, high ceilings, large bedrooms, large master with extremely large walk-in closet! Private fully fenced back yard and two-car garage!



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS:



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Attached Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Dessau

YEAR BUILT: 2019



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Extremely Large Everything!

- Open Floorplan!

- High Ceilings!

- Granite Countertops!

- Stainless Steel Aplliances!

- Second Floor Living Space!

- Community Amenities!

- Private Fenced in Backyard with Covered Porch!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **



