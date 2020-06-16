Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1445 S Meadows Drive Available 08/14/19 Beautiful 3B/2B home in Village at Quail Creek! - $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. Beautiful 3B/2B home in Village at Quail Creek! Large living room, fireplace, gorgeous hand-scraped wood floors in living and bedrooms, stainless appliances, great backyard, large deck and gazebo, close to the Domain and restaurants! Definitely a must see!



(RLNE4995549)