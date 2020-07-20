All apartments in Austin
Last updated May 8 2019 at 10:43 AM

14424 Lilley Brook Cv

14424 Lilley Brook Cove · No Longer Available
Location

14424 Lilley Brook Cove, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
14424 Lilley Brook Cv Available 06/07/19 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avery Ranch West - 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Avery Ranch West ~ Located on a Cul-De-Sac Street with Large Trees ~ 3 Living Areas (One Upstairs) ~ Open Kitchen with Granite Counters & Center Island ~ Large Fireplace in Family Room ~ All 3 Bedrooms Upstairs ~ Spacious Master with Walk-in Closet ~ Covered Patio & Large Backyard ~ 2 Car Garage ~ Great Neighborhood Amenities, including 18 hole golf course, tennis courts, hiking trails, swim team, tennis club, numerous pools, parks and playgrounds.

(RLNE3245224)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14424 Lilley Brook Cv have any available units?
14424 Lilley Brook Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14424 Lilley Brook Cv have?
Some of 14424 Lilley Brook Cv's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14424 Lilley Brook Cv currently offering any rent specials?
14424 Lilley Brook Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14424 Lilley Brook Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 14424 Lilley Brook Cv is pet friendly.
Does 14424 Lilley Brook Cv offer parking?
Yes, 14424 Lilley Brook Cv offers parking.
Does 14424 Lilley Brook Cv have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14424 Lilley Brook Cv does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14424 Lilley Brook Cv have a pool?
Yes, 14424 Lilley Brook Cv has a pool.
Does 14424 Lilley Brook Cv have accessible units?
No, 14424 Lilley Brook Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 14424 Lilley Brook Cv have units with dishwashers?
No, 14424 Lilley Brook Cv does not have units with dishwashers.
