An Avery Ranch Location that can't be beat! Enjoy a corner lot only a block away from the elementary school, community pool, and walking trails! This home has a great floor plan with plenty of space! Featuring beautiful landscaping, an island kitchen, 2nd living upstairs, covered patio, decorative pond, stone walkways, and much more! Put this on your MUST SEE LIST!