Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

14400 The Lakes Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven’t seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find…...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! “Whoa! I haven’t seen these in years!” you say. “I wonder what these are worth….” After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you’re all rich and stuff. Awesome! That’s kinda what like living here is like…..kinda. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Contemporary Lighting Package Bianco Blanco Granite Kitchens & Baths w/under mount sinks Luxart chrome pull down kitchen faucets w/vegetable sprayers Stainless Steel or Black Appliance Packages Island Kitchens Mosaic tile backsplashes Diamond White Quartz Kitchen and Bath countertops Espresso shaker cabinetry Vinyl Plank Flooring Spa-Sized Soaking Tubs with tiled shower surrounds 9 ft. Ceilings Walk-In Closets Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections Prewired for AT&T UVerse Large Fenced in Yards ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Health and Fitness Center with cold towel service Oversized Resort style swimming pool Resort-Style Swimming Pool Outdoor Pavilion with Aqua Lounge, Fireplace, and TV Pet Spa Dog Park Outdoor Kitchen with built in stainless steel BBQ grills Lakeside Hike and Bike Trail Cyber Café Clubhouse with coffee bar and resident media lounge ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225578 ]