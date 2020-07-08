All apartments in Austin
14400 The Lakes Boulevard
Last updated October 19 2019 at 8:01 PM

14400 The Lakes Boulevard

14400 The Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14400 The Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
coffee bar
internet cafe
dog park
gym
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
14400 The Lakes Boulevard, Pflugerville, TX 78660 - 2 BR 2 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Renee Damron, Taco Street Locating, (512) 265-7900. Available from: 10/18/2019. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven’t seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find…...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! “Whoa! I haven’t seen these in years!” you say. “I wonder what these are worth….” After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you’re all rich and stuff. Awesome! That’s kinda what like living here is like…..kinda. ___________________________________________________________ Apartment Amenities Contemporary Lighting Package Bianco Blanco Granite Kitchens & Baths w/under mount sinks Luxart chrome pull down kitchen faucets w/vegetable sprayers Stainless Steel or Black Appliance Packages Island Kitchens Mosaic tile backsplashes Diamond White Quartz Kitchen and Bath countertops Espresso shaker cabinetry Vinyl Plank Flooring Spa-Sized Soaking Tubs with tiled shower surrounds 9 ft. Ceilings Walk-In Closets Full Size Washer and Dryer Connections Prewired for AT&T UVerse Large Fenced in Yards ___________________________________________________________ Community Amenities Health and Fitness Center with cold towel service Oversized Resort style swimming pool Resort-Style Swimming Pool Outdoor Pavilion with Aqua Lounge, Fireplace, and TV Pet Spa Dog Park Outdoor Kitchen with built in stainless steel BBQ grills Lakeside Hike and Bike Trail Cyber Café Clubhouse with coffee bar and resident media lounge ___________________ Hello! I’m Renee with Taco Street Locating I’m your new best friend! Assuming you were looking for a new best friend who is extremely skilled at finding the perfect apartment. As one of the few remaining native Austinites, I’m well versed in helping people discover the best neighborhoods and apartments all over the city. I’m also free to work with! Free like that HBO account you used while Game of Thrones was still on. [ Published 19-Oct-19 / ID 3225578 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14400 The Lakes Boulevard have any available units?
14400 The Lakes Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14400 The Lakes Boulevard have?
Some of 14400 The Lakes Boulevard's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14400 The Lakes Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
14400 The Lakes Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14400 The Lakes Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 14400 The Lakes Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 14400 The Lakes Boulevard offer parking?
No, 14400 The Lakes Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 14400 The Lakes Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14400 The Lakes Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14400 The Lakes Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 14400 The Lakes Boulevard has a pool.
Does 14400 The Lakes Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 14400 The Lakes Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 14400 The Lakes Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 14400 The Lakes Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.

