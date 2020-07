Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning carpet range

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

Riverside Meadows-Very Clean and well maintained 4 bed 2 bath home (or 3 bed with bonus room)!! Covered back patio and wood privacy fence. Close to downtown and airport, and shopping. Tenant will be responsible for $20/mo Utility and Maintenance Reduction Program (see app. guidelines).

Carpet free home :) Vacant, move in ready and professionally cleaned.

Easy access to Hwy 71 and IH 35. Close to Downtown Austin and airport.

Call for self guided tour or video link.