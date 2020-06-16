14106 Luisium View - 1

Amenities
NEWLY BUILT D.R. Horton condo. Wood laminate throughout entire downstairs. Spacious living room/kitchen, open floor plan with an abundance of light. High ceilings. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large bedrooms. Spacious closets. Large privacy fenced back yard BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener, sprinkler system all included. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches in a beautiful community. Conveniently location near Apple, Dell, HP, GM, Domain, and North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.
Be the FIRST to live in this Brand NEW DR Horton home. Wood laminate throughout entire downstairs. Spacious living room/kitchen, open floor plan with an abundance of light. High ceilings. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large bedrooms. Spacious closets. Large privacy fenced back yard BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener, sprinkler system all included. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches in a beautiful community. Conveniently location near Apple, Dell, HP, GM, Domain, and North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.