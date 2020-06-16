All apartments in Austin
14106 Luisium View - 1
14106 Luisium View - 1

14106 Luisium Vw · (512) 288-9500
Location

14106 Luisium Vw, Austin, TX 78660

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. Jul 1

$1,995

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2510 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
community garden
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
NEWLY BUILT D.R. Horton condo. Wood laminate throughout entire downstairs. Spacious living room/kitchen, open floor plan with an abundance of light. High ceilings. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large bedrooms. Spacious closets. Large privacy fenced back yard BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener, sprinkler system all included. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches in a beautiful community. Conveniently location near Apple, Dell, HP, GM, Domain, and North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.
Be the FIRST to live in this Brand NEW DR Horton home. Wood laminate throughout entire downstairs. Spacious living room/kitchen, open floor plan with an abundance of light. High ceilings. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large bedrooms. Spacious closets. Large privacy fenced back yard BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener, sprinkler system all included. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches in a beautiful community. Conveniently location near Apple, Dell, HP, GM, Domain, and North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14106 Luisium View - 1 have any available units?
14106 Luisium View - 1 has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14106 Luisium View - 1 have?
Some of 14106 Luisium View - 1's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14106 Luisium View - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
14106 Luisium View - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14106 Luisium View - 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 14106 Luisium View - 1 is pet friendly.
Does 14106 Luisium View - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 14106 Luisium View - 1 does offer parking.
Does 14106 Luisium View - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14106 Luisium View - 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14106 Luisium View - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 14106 Luisium View - 1 has a pool.
Does 14106 Luisium View - 1 have accessible units?
No, 14106 Luisium View - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 14106 Luisium View - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14106 Luisium View - 1 has units with dishwashers.
