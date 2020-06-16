14106 Luisium View - 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse community garden on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

NEWLY BUILT D.R. Horton condo. Wood laminate throughout entire downstairs. Spacious living room/kitchen, open floor plan with an abundance of light. High ceilings. Granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, large center island. Large bedrooms. Spacious closets. Large privacy fenced back yard BACKS TO GREENBELT with magnificent views. Washer, dryer, refrigerator, garage door opener, sprinkler system all included. Community Garden, Swimming Pool, Splash Pad, BBQ Stations, Lounge Area's, Nooks & Niches in a beautiful community. Conveniently location near Apple, Dell, HP, GM, Domain, and North Austin & Pflugerville's FINEST shopping & dining.

