1404 Norwalk Lane

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly parking pool courtyard

Adorable Tarrytown condo,*2 balconies overlooking courtyard & pool (gated from public). Two Living rooms, bedroom, office, kitchen, bathroom. *1 reserved parking space/ Laundry on site. Comes with Condo: 2-Smart TV's (Upstairs and downstairs) 1-Futon (less than a year old) 1-King size Purple bed (less than a year old) 1-Ikea Dresser 1-Couch (less than a year old) 1-11'0” SUP board (In onsite storage) 1-Beach Cruiser (In onsite storage) Zilker Park is 2 miles. *GREAT location

