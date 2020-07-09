All apartments in Austin
1404 Norwalk Lane
Last updated December 20 2019 at 9:04 PM

1404 Norwalk Lane

1404 Norwalk Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1404 Norwalk Lane, Austin, TX 78703
Deep Eddy

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
courtyard
Unit Amenities
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Adorable Tarrytown condo,*2 balconies overlooking courtyard & pool (gated from public). Two Living rooms, bedroom, office, kitchen, bathroom. *1 reserved parking space/ Laundry on site. Comes with Condo: 2-Smart TV's (Upstairs and downstairs) 1-Futon (less than a year old) 1-King size Purple bed (less than a year old) 1-Ikea Dresser 1-Couch (less than a year old) 1-11'0” SUP board (In onsite storage) 1-Beach Cruiser (In onsite storage) Zilker Park is 2 miles. *GREAT location
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1404 Norwalk Lane have any available units?
1404 Norwalk Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1404 Norwalk Lane have?
Some of 1404 Norwalk Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1404 Norwalk Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1404 Norwalk Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1404 Norwalk Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1404 Norwalk Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1404 Norwalk Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1404 Norwalk Lane offers parking.
Does 1404 Norwalk Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1404 Norwalk Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1404 Norwalk Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1404 Norwalk Lane has a pool.
Does 1404 Norwalk Lane have accessible units?
No, 1404 Norwalk Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1404 Norwalk Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1404 Norwalk Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

