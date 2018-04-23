All apartments in Austin
Location

1401 Marshall Lane, Austin, TX 78703
Old West Austin

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Clarksville one the best downtown Austin neighborhoods. One-of-a kind 2/2 townhouse style home has private fenced backyard. Spacious & airy w/tons of windows, French doors, high ceilings, fireplace & very private sitting. Large master with view of tree tops & walk-in closet. 2nd downstairs bedroom/bath. One car garage and tones of storage. Walking distance to some of most popular restaurants, coffee shops, grocery store, also Whole Food Market, new library, Trader Joe's & Hike & Bike trails on the Lake.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 Marshall LN have any available units?
1401 Marshall LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 Marshall LN have?
Some of 1401 Marshall LN's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 Marshall LN currently offering any rent specials?
1401 Marshall LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 Marshall LN pet-friendly?
No, 1401 Marshall LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1401 Marshall LN offer parking?
Yes, 1401 Marshall LN offers parking.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1401 Marshall LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have a pool?
No, 1401 Marshall LN does not have a pool.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have accessible units?
No, 1401 Marshall LN does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 Marshall LN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1401 Marshall LN has units with dishwashers.
