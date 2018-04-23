1401 Marshall LN

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities coffee bar parking garage

Clarksville one the best downtown Austin neighborhoods. One-of-a kind 2/2 townhouse style home has private fenced backyard. Spacious & airy w/tons of windows, French doors, high ceilings, fireplace & very private sitting. Large master with view of tree tops & walk-in closet. 2nd downstairs bedroom/bath. One car garage and tones of storage. Walking distance to some of most popular restaurants, coffee shops, grocery store, also Whole Food Market, new library, Trader Joe's & Hike & Bike trails on the Lake.