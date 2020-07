Amenities

Gorgeous Condo in Avery Ranch Ingleside! - Condo in Avery Ranch Ingleside, Open floorplan with master down, Kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, Spacious open loft and Texas basement storage, HOA maintains all landscaping! $20 will be due each month in addition to tenant's monthly rent to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4589163)