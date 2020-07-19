14000 THE LAKES BLVD

Amenities
You'll love coming home to this prestigious yet peaceful neighborhood! The warm and comfortable environment offers unsurpassed amenities and serenity. Jump on IH-35 for a day trip to Round Rock or nightlife in Austin. Stay on-site and discover lush landscaping, a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, an executive business center, a cabana with a big screen TV and an oversized resort-style swimming pool! These modern apartments also feature washer and dryer connections, Texas-sized walk-in closets, garden-style bathtubs, wood blinds, track lighting and ceiling fans! You'll love coming home to this resort-style atmosphere where all the amenities you could ever wish for are right at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.