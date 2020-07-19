All apartments in Austin
Austin, TX
14000 THE LAKES BLVD
Last updated September 26 2019 at 3:13 PM

14000 THE LAKES BLVD

14000 the Lakes Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

14000 the Lakes Boulevard, Austin, TX 78660

Amenities

w/d hookup
recently renovated
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
business center
gym
pool
You'll love coming home to this prestigious yet peaceful neighborhood! The warm and comfortable environment offers unsurpassed amenities and serenity. Jump on IH-35 for a day trip to Round Rock or nightlife in Austin. Stay on-site and discover lush landscaping, a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, an executive business center, a cabana with a big screen TV and an oversized resort-style swimming pool! These modern apartments also feature washer and dryer connections, Texas-sized walk-in closets, garden-style bathtubs, wood blinds, track lighting and ceiling fans! You'll love coming home to this resort-style atmosphere where all the amenities you could ever wish for are right at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14000 THE LAKES BLVD have any available units?
14000 THE LAKES BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 14000 THE LAKES BLVD have?
Some of 14000 THE LAKES BLVD's amenities include w/d hookup, recently renovated, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14000 THE LAKES BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
14000 THE LAKES BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14000 THE LAKES BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 14000 THE LAKES BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 14000 THE LAKES BLVD offer parking?
No, 14000 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 14000 THE LAKES BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14000 THE LAKES BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14000 THE LAKES BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 14000 THE LAKES BLVD has a pool.
Does 14000 THE LAKES BLVD have accessible units?
No, 14000 THE LAKES BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 14000 THE LAKES BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 14000 THE LAKES BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
