14000 THE LAKES BLVD

Amenities

w/d hookup recently renovated walk in closets gym pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities business center gym pool

You'll love coming home to this prestigious yet peaceful neighborhood! The warm and comfortable environment offers unsurpassed amenities and serenity. Jump on IH-35 for a day trip to Round Rock or nightlife in Austin. Stay on-site and discover lush landscaping, a state-of-the-art fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, an executive business center, a cabana with a big screen TV and an oversized resort-style swimming pool! These modern apartments also feature washer and dryer connections, Texas-sized walk-in closets, garden-style bathtubs, wood blinds, track lighting and ceiling fans! You'll love coming home to this resort-style atmosphere where all the amenities you could ever wish for are right at your fingertips! * Pricing and availability change daily. Call for the most updated information. * Images are representative of the property, not necessarily the unit.