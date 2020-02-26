1363 Shore District Dr

Amenities

Apartment Amenities



Wood-grain plank flooring in living areas



Two distinctive interior finish options



Ceiling fans in bedroom and living room



Energy-saving digital programmable thermostats



Two-inch window blinds



Low-E windows



Individual intrusion alarms with monitoring available



Full-size washer and dryer in every home



The Teal System providing unlimited conditioned hot water



Gourmet kitchen islands with beautiful pendant lighting



Designer tile backsplash with under-cabinet lighting



Stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, including built-in microwave and self-cleaning oven with ceramic glass cooktop



Brushed nickel track lighting in kitchen/dining room



Custom wood cabinetry



Carpet in bedrooms



Spacious walk-in closets



Separate showers



Custom-framed mirrors with specialty lighting



Oversized ceramic tile in bathrooms



Community Amenities



Resort-style swimming pool



Poolside grilling area with lounge seating



4,000-square-foot Athletic Center --- spin, yoga and sports lounge



Conference room for private meetings



Multi-level parking garage with assigned parking



Limited-access entry to resident parking



Recycling and trash services



Private storage available



Covered bicycle storage



Electric car charging stations



Pet-friendly community



