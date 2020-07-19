All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 27 2019 at 4:05 AM

13539 Lyndhurst St

13539 Lyndhurst Street · No Longer Available
Location

13539 Lyndhurst Street, Austin, TX 78717

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
gym
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
bbq/grill
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/436cdd10df ----
HERE YOU\'LL FIND RESIDENCES THAT BLEND SEAMLESSLY WITH AUSTIN\'S FUNKY BUT UPSCALE LIFESTYLE
With two standard finish schemes (the Waverly and Saxby) designed to accommodate your lifestyle, The Michael offers contemporary, well-appointed and smartly designed residences with the space, features and all the amenities you expect ? and deserve; like granite countertops, stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, premium wood cabinetry, deep soak tubs, and glass-enclosed showers with bench and rain showerheads, just to name a few.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13539 Lyndhurst St have any available units?
13539 Lyndhurst St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13539 Lyndhurst St have?
Some of 13539 Lyndhurst St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13539 Lyndhurst St currently offering any rent specials?
13539 Lyndhurst St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13539 Lyndhurst St pet-friendly?
No, 13539 Lyndhurst St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 13539 Lyndhurst St offer parking?
No, 13539 Lyndhurst St does not offer parking.
Does 13539 Lyndhurst St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13539 Lyndhurst St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13539 Lyndhurst St have a pool?
Yes, 13539 Lyndhurst St has a pool.
Does 13539 Lyndhurst St have accessible units?
No, 13539 Lyndhurst St does not have accessible units.
Does 13539 Lyndhurst St have units with dishwashers?
No, 13539 Lyndhurst St does not have units with dishwashers.
