All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 13529 Feldspar Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
13529 Feldspar Drive
Last updated November 20 2019 at 10:35 PM

13529 Feldspar Drive

13529 Feldspar Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

13529 Feldspar Dr, Austin, TX 78729

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom is two stories with a great open floor plan! Corner lot with tons of natural lighting with many windows. Granite counters with stainless steel appliances! Gas stove and plenty of kitchen counter space! Storage and closet space is ample in this home. Come make Feldspar your new home! :)

Check out our walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/W1W4PuCHel0

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

TYPE: Home
BEDROOMS: 4
BATHROOMS: 3
PARKING: Garage/Driveway
NEIGHBORHOOD: Amber oaks
YEAR BUILT: 2018

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- New Property!
- Close to Mall and Entertainment!
- Quiet Neighborhood!
- Large entertainment room!
- Tons of Natural Light!
- Two Car Garage!
- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.
- No smoking on the property
- Application Fee is $50 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13529 Feldspar Drive have any available units?
13529 Feldspar Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13529 Feldspar Drive have?
Some of 13529 Feldspar Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13529 Feldspar Drive currently offering any rent specials?
13529 Feldspar Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13529 Feldspar Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 13529 Feldspar Drive is pet friendly.
Does 13529 Feldspar Drive offer parking?
Yes, 13529 Feldspar Drive offers parking.
Does 13529 Feldspar Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13529 Feldspar Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13529 Feldspar Drive have a pool?
No, 13529 Feldspar Drive does not have a pool.
Does 13529 Feldspar Drive have accessible units?
No, 13529 Feldspar Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 13529 Feldspar Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 13529 Feldspar Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should I Live with a Roommate?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

RiverView
1300 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Polo Club
8519 Cahill Dr
Austin, TX 78729
10X Living at Grandview
6500 Champion Grandview Way
Austin, TX 78750
Midtown Commons at Crestview Station
810 W St Johns Ave
Austin, TX 78752
The Trails of Walnut Creek
11511 Metric Blvd
Austin, TX 78758
Oaks at Techridge
14000 The Lakes Blvd
Austin, TX 78660
AMLI South Shore
1620 E Riverside Dr
Austin, TX 78741
Volume 2
2604 Manor Rd
Austin, TX 78722

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 BedroomsAustin Dog Friendly Apartments
Austin Pet Friendly PlacesAustin Studio Apartments
Williamson County ApartmentsBexar County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin