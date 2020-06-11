13529 Feldspar Drive

Amenities

This 4 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom is two stories with a great open floor plan! Corner lot with tons of natural lighting with many windows. Granite counters with stainless steel appliances! Gas stove and plenty of kitchen counter space! Storage and closet space is ample in this home. Come make Feldspar your new home! :)



Check out our walkthrough video: https://youtu.be/W1W4PuCHel0



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



TYPE: Home

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 3

PARKING: Garage/Driveway

NEIGHBORHOOD: Amber oaks

YEAR BUILT: 2018



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- New Property!

- Close to Mall and Entertainment!

- Quiet Neighborhood!

- Large entertainment room!

- Tons of Natural Light!

- Two Car Garage!

- Washer and Dryer included as a courtesy!



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- Pets are negotiable. Non-refundable pet fee required.

- No smoking on the property

- Application Fee is $50 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One-month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **