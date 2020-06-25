All apartments in Austin
Find more places like 1318 Morgan Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Austin, TX
/
1318 Morgan Lane
Last updated May 1 2019 at 9:43 AM

1318 Morgan Lane

1318 Morgan Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Austin
See all
South Lamar
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1318 Morgan Lane, Austin, TX 78704
South Lamar

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
: Beautifully maintained house with 12' high ceilings, large bedrooms with big windows & plenty of natural light. All electrical & plumbing updated. Private patio perfect for entertaining & relaxing. Rich refinished hardwood floors throughout the house, tile in the bathrooms. Stacked washer & dryer hidden in the hallway closet. Modern kitchen with lots of cabinets & storage. Large fenced yard.Ceiling fans. Very close to Manchaca & S 1st. Lawn Care & Security Monitoring System are included.
Property in Austin

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Morgan Lane have any available units?
1318 Morgan Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Morgan Lane have?
Some of 1318 Morgan Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Morgan Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Morgan Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Morgan Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Morgan Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1318 Morgan Lane offer parking?
No, 1318 Morgan Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1318 Morgan Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1318 Morgan Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Morgan Lane have a pool?
No, 1318 Morgan Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Morgan Lane have accessible units?
No, 1318 Morgan Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Morgan Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Morgan Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland Onion Creek
1900 Onion Creek Parkway
Austin, TX 78748
Melrose Trail
13005 Heinemann Dr
Austin, TX 78729
Ocotillo Apartments
8000 US 290 West
Austin, TX 78736
Society SoCo
6001 South Congress Avenue
Austin, TX 78745
Aura Riverside
6107 East Riverside Drive
Austin, TX 78741
Bexley at Whitestone
9826 North Lake Creek Pkwy
Austin, TX 78717
Century Travesia
4301 Grand Avenue Pkwy
Austin, TX 78728
Waterloo Flats
1300 S Pleasant Valley Rd
Austin, TX 78741

Similar Pages

Austin 1 BedroomsAustin 2 Bedrooms
Austin Dog Friendly ApartmentsAustin Pet Friendly Places
Austin Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Antonio, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXPflugerville, TX
New Braunfels, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TX
Temple, TXLeander, TXKyle, TXUniversal City, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

North AustinRiversideWest Oak Hill
Pleasant ValleyDowntown AustinMilwood
East Oak HillWindsor Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Austin Community College DistrictConcordia University-Texas
The University of Texas at Austin