1315 Tetbury Lane Available 05/26/20 Cute 3/2 HOUSE LOCATED IN SOUTH AUSTIN - This charming 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom is located in the very desirable South Austin area.



The layout offers a nice breakfast nook, hard flooring throughout, fresh paint, cozy fireplace, and a washer/dryer already connected. Nice size back yard for relaxing and fury friends. Great natural light through out!



Clean and ready. Plus easy access to I-35 and Mopac, South Park Meadows, grocery stores, restaurants, tons of entertainment at your finger tips!



