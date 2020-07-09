All apartments in Austin
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:24 PM

1311 Gardent St #B

1311 Garden Street · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Garden Street, Austin, TX 78702
East Cesar Chavez

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Darling east side 2B/2B bungalow with private and completely fenced-in yard. Beautifully updated home with marble countertops, hardwood flooring, shiplap in guest bedroom, custom closets and fixtures and more. Located in one of the best pockets on the east side near several parks, including Metz Park and Lady Bird Lake, and near the cool restaurants and bars such as Launderette, Juan in a Million and Lustre Pearl. Wonderful open floorplan with a sliding glass door off the back opening to a large, tree shaded yard with an outdoor shower. Perfect lock-n-go pad for anyone looking to be close to everything!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Gardent St #B have any available units?
1311 Gardent St #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1311 Gardent St #B currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Gardent St #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Gardent St #B pet-friendly?
No, 1311 Gardent St #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Austin.
Does 1311 Gardent St #B offer parking?
No, 1311 Gardent St #B does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Gardent St #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Gardent St #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Gardent St #B have a pool?
No, 1311 Gardent St #B does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Gardent St #B have accessible units?
No, 1311 Gardent St #B does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Gardent St #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Gardent St #B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1311 Gardent St #B have units with air conditioning?
No, 1311 Gardent St #B does not have units with air conditioning.

