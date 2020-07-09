1311 Gardent St #B

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities

Darling east side 2B/2B bungalow with private and completely fenced-in yard. Beautifully updated home with marble countertops, hardwood flooring, shiplap in guest bedroom, custom closets and fixtures and more. Located in one of the best pockets on the east side near several parks, including Metz Park and Lady Bird Lake, and near the cool restaurants and bars such as Launderette, Juan in a Million and Lustre Pearl. Wonderful open floorplan with a sliding glass door off the back opening to a large, tree shaded yard with an outdoor shower. Perfect lock-n-go pad for anyone looking to be close to everything!