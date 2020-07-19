All apartments in Austin
1305 Canopy Creek Way
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1305 Canopy Creek Way

1305 Canopy Creek Way · No Longer Available
Location

1305 Canopy Creek Way, Austin, TX 78748

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
guest parking
pet friendly
November Special - $8 application fees! Apply NOW!

Stunning 3bd/2.5ba in South Austin - Backs to Greenbelt! Two story open floor plan features high-vaulted ceiling in great room. Allows for natural light to permeate through the house. Wood floors, granite countertops, center kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances make this a chef's dream. Enjoy this amazing yard and view in a custom screened in porch, custom sun shades on all sides. House backs to greenbelt, with views of woods and a pond.

THE IMPORTANT DETAILS

BEDROOMS: 3
BATHROOMS: 2.5
PARKING: Garage
NEIGHBORHOOD: Hollow At Slaughter Creek
YEAR BUILT: 2013

WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE

- Backs to Greenbelt - Views!
- Lots of natural light
- Great community with easy access to freeway
- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious

PETS

- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required
- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets

OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW

- No Smoking On Property.
- Application Fee is $8 per Adult
- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)
- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days
- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)

**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **
Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Guest Parking, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Playground, Radiant Heating (Electric), Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Views, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1305-canopy-creek-way ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

