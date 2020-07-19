Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground cats allowed dogs allowed garage guest parking pet friendly

November Special - $8 application fees! Apply NOW!



Stunning 3bd/2.5ba in South Austin - Backs to Greenbelt! Two story open floor plan features high-vaulted ceiling in great room. Allows for natural light to permeate through the house. Wood floors, granite countertops, center kitchen island, and stainless steel appliances make this a chef's dream. Enjoy this amazing yard and view in a custom screened in porch, custom sun shades on all sides. House backs to greenbelt, with views of woods and a pond.



THE IMPORTANT DETAILS



BEDROOMS: 3

BATHROOMS: 2.5

PARKING: Garage

NEIGHBORHOOD: Hollow At Slaughter Creek

YEAR BUILT: 2013



WHY YOU WOULD LOVE IT HERE



- Backs to Greenbelt - Views!

- Lots of natural light

- Great community with easy access to freeway

- Vaulted ceiling - very spacious



PETS



- Pets negotiable. Non-refundable Pet Fee Required

- Pet application required: please submit at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/pets



OTHER THINGS YOU SHOULD KNOW



- No Smoking On Property.

- Application Fee is $8 per Adult

- $15 monthly MRA (admin fee)

- Application Turn Around Time is 1-4 Business Days

- Security Deposit: One month rent (90% refundable)



**All apps must be submitted at: www.keyrenteraustin.com/apply **

Amenities: Breakfast Nook, Cable-ready, Central Air, Family Room, Fenced Yard (Full), Garage (2 car), Granite Countertops, Guest Parking, Hardwood Floor, High/Vaulted Ceilings, HOA Community, Living Room, New Property(<5 years), Playground, Radiant Heating (Electric), Sprinklers (Auto), Stainless Steel Appliances, Tile Floor, Views, W/D Hookups, Walk-in Closet



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1305-canopy-creek-way ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.