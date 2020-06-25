All apartments in Austin
Last updated March 19 2019

1302 Monica St

1302 Monica Street · No Longer Available
Location

1302 Monica Street, Austin, TX 78758
Gracywoods

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1302 Monica St Available 03/01/19 Beautiful Domain home!!! - Tucked among the trees in popular Gracywoods, this great north Austin home is ready for you! Recent roof shingles, a spacious open floor-plan and soaring ceilings make this home the perfect choice. The master bedroom opens to the back deck and features a roomy bathroom with high ceilings and skylight. The backyard deck extends the living area, and is a wonderful place to entertain friends and family. Near commuter rail, hike and bike trails, The Domain, ACC Northridge and Mopac!

(RLNE4685614)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
Is 1302 Monica St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1302 Monica St is pet friendly.
