13011 Ridgeline Blvd

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center carport coffee bar internet cafe dog park gym game room parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access yoga

Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!



You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth."



After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff.



Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda.



___________________________________________________________



Apartment Amenities



Air conditioning



Carpet



Ceiling fan



Dishwasher



Extra storage



Hardwood floors



In unit laundry



Microwave



Oven



Patio / balcony



Range



Refrigerator



___________________________________________________________



Community Amenities



Bbq/grill



Business center



Cats allowed



Coffee bar



Dog park



Dogs allowed



Game room



Garage



Gym



Internet access



Internet cafe



Parking



Pet friendly



Pool



Yoga



