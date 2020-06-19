All apartments in Austin
Last updated April 28 2020 at 8:35 PM

13011 Ridgeline Blvd

13011 Ridgeline Boulevard · (512) 877-4008
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

13011 Ridgeline Boulevard, Austin, TX 78613

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Hey! I'm Amanda Virgin with Taco Street Locating. I'm a formerly deployed combat medic now helping find people find apartments in Austin! My team and I have helped hundreds of people find places to live in Austin. We're 100% free to work with, and we're excellent taco-recommenders. Make sure to visit out site for more info!

You clear the dust off that old dusty box, you know, the one that somehow made it into the moving truck from back home even though you haven't seen it since you were a wee lad. You crack open the box, and find a curiously charming binder that gives you a  calming reminiscence of a serene childhood. In it you find...your long lost binder of rare holographic Pokemon cards! "Whoa! I haven't seen these in years!" you say. "I wonder what these are worth." 

After digging around the interwebs for a while, you encounter a small exclusive forum filled with eccentric billionaires from countries with questionable political structures and sub-par human rights records with a peculiarly poignant taste for Pokemon cards. After learning of your recent rediscovery, the billionaires get into a bidding war over your collection. One offers are particularly large sum of money with lots of zeros and commas. The winning bidder flies you on his private jet to his lovely countryside chateau and now you're all rich and stuff. 

Awesome! That's kinda what like living here is like..kinda. 

___________________________________________________________

Apartment Amenities

Air conditioning

 Carpet

 Ceiling fan

 Dishwasher

 Extra storage

 Hardwood floors

 In unit laundry

 Microwave

 Oven

 Patio / balcony

 Range

 Refrigerator

 ___________________________________________________________

Community Amenities

 Bbq/grill

Business center

Cats allowed

Coffee bar

Dog park

Dogs allowed

Game room

Garage

Gym

Internet access

Internet cafe

Parking

Pet friendly

Pool

Yoga

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13011 Ridgeline Blvd have any available units?
13011 Ridgeline Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Austin, TX.
How much is rent in Austin, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Austin Rent Report.
What amenities does 13011 Ridgeline Blvd have?
Some of 13011 Ridgeline Blvd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13011 Ridgeline Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
13011 Ridgeline Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13011 Ridgeline Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 13011 Ridgeline Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 13011 Ridgeline Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 13011 Ridgeline Blvd does offer parking.
Does 13011 Ridgeline Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13011 Ridgeline Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13011 Ridgeline Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 13011 Ridgeline Blvd has a pool.
Does 13011 Ridgeline Blvd have accessible units?
Yes, 13011 Ridgeline Blvd has accessible units.
Does 13011 Ridgeline Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13011 Ridgeline Blvd has units with dishwashers.
